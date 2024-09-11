Husband tied up to pole, thrashed in Medak over failing to repay wife’s loan

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 11 September 2024, 04:39 PM

Kanukunta Bikshapathi is tied to a pole at Padalapally in Toopran municipality of Medak district

Medak: A man was tied to a pole and thrashed at Padalapally in Toopran municipality, allegedly because of his wife who failed to repay a loan she had taken from a women’s self help group.

According to Kanukunta Bikshapathi, his wife Minni, a member of a SHG group in the village, had taken the loan eight months ago. However, she left their home and was staying with her mother owing to her ill health.

However, the group members and their family members began demanding Bikshapathi to repay the loan. Though he clarified that he had nothing to do with the loan, Bikshapathi complained that a group of 10 people tied him to a pole and beat him up on Tuesday night.

Prior to that, Bikashapati said that he was taken in a car by the members demanding him to take them to his wife’s place about 15 days ago. However, he was also beaten up in the car on the way, he said in a complaint he lodged with the Toopran police.

Stating that the SHG members and their relatives were regularly attacking and abusing him, he said that when his wife had returned to his house, the group members had come home demand a repayment, however, the wife fled the scene and hid in a relative’s house upon the arrival of the concerned people.

Holding Bikshapathi responsible for his wife’s act, they dragged him out and tied him to a pole before thrashing him. It was only after other villagers intervened that he was let go.

The Toopran police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.