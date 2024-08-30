Husnabad: Yellamma Cheruvu, temple will be developed, says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

After laying a foundation for a park at Yellamma Cheruvu with an outlay of Rs 85 lakh, Prabhakar said the government would build guest houses, and a boundary wall besides providing many other facilities on the premises of the temple

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 30 August 2024, 08:52 PM

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Siddipet: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the Yellamma Cheruvu and the premises of the temple on its banks in Husnabad would be developed into a recreation spot for the people of Husnabad.

Addressing the gathering after laying a foundation for a park at Yellamma Cheruvu with an outlay of Rs 85 lakh on Friday, Prabhakar said the government would build guest houses, and a boundary wall besides providing many other facilities on the premises of the temple.

A walking track along the Yellamma Cheruvu besides installing a central lighting system would also be laid. He laid the foundation for a mini sports hall with an outlay of Rs 45 lakhs in Husnabad and another foundation for CC roads with an outlay of Rs 20 lakh.

The Minister also held a review meeting with officials from Siddipet, Karimnagar, and Hanmakonda district officials on Husnabad constituency development and welfare in Husnabad town. Siddipet Collector M Manu Chowdary, Karimnagar Collector Pamela Sathpathy, and others were present.