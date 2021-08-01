Huzurabad bypoll: TRS on a focused approach

Party sources said the TRS President and CM K Chandrashekhar Rao was seriously considering a few names ranging from party loyalists to the new entrants into the party for the bypoll

Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: While the Opposition parties are busy with their mudslinging against the ruling TRS and criticising the government schemes rather than explaining their contribution for the development of Huzurabad Assembly constituency, the TRS has been going about its work calmly with a focused approach.

Though it has not finalised the candidate for the by-poll, sources said the frontrunners among the aspirants include TRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam president Gellu Srinivas Yadav, former TPCC secretary Padi Kaushik Reddy, former TPCC organising secretary Swargam Ravi, former IAS officer Muddasani Purushotham Reddy (brother of former Minister late Muddasani Damodar Reddy), IT entrepreneur Pakala Srikanth Reddy and others.

The party leadership is expected to take a final decision on the candidate only after weighing the strengths and weaknesses of the aspirants. Party sources said the TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was seriously considering a few names ranging from party loyalists to the new entrants into the party for the Huzurabad bypoll. It is learnt that he is keen on fielding a candidate who has a clean image in politics, considering the corruption charges faced by Eatala Rajender, who quit as MLA from the constituency and joined BJP subsequently.

Further, the party leadership is also inclined to field a young leader who is not only a known person among voters, but also can take along the party cadre within the constituency and remain non-controversial. “A couple of leaders have been already promised MLC seats and other nominated posts. Taking into consideration several parameters, Gellu Srinivas Yadav has better chances over others,” a senior TRS party leader told Telangana Today.

The TRS has already commenced the ground work and deployed several senior leaders – at least four legislators and four other senior leaders – who have been extensively touring the Assembly segment. They are reaching out to the people and also motivating the local cadre for the bypoll. Further, these leaders are also consolidating strong forces who are favourable to the TRS besides preparing assessment reports which have been submitted to Chandrashekhar Rao.

