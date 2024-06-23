Hyd hosts Int’l Sailing Judges seminar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad: EME Sailing Club, Hyderabad hosted the International Judges Seminar that concluded on Sunday.

The three-day event was held in India after an interval of 15 years. The seminar was organised under the leadership of Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney VSM, Commandant MCEME, Colonel Commandant Corps of EME, and Commodore EME Sailing Association.

The seminar included comprehensive sessions on the latest rules, regulations, and best practices in sailing judging.

The seminar aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of judges, ensuring they are equipped to officiate at the highest levels of sailing competitions.