13 killed, 4 injured after van collides with truck in Karnataka

11 died on the spot while two others were declared dead at a hospital, say police

By PTI Published Date - 28 June 2024, 09:43 AM

Representational photo

Haveri: As many as 13 people died and four others were injured after the van they were travelling in allegedly collided with a truck at Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi Taluk early on Friday, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred around 3.45 am when the van collided with a tuck which was parked on the side of National Highway 48 in Byadagi in Haveri district.

A total of 17 persons were travelling in the van. Of them, 11 died on the spot while two others were declared dead at a hospital, a senior police official said.

Among the four injured, two are admitted in the ICU of the hospital, he said.

“The victims were coming from Chincholi Mayamma Devasthana and heading to their native Yemehatti village in Shivamogga district. The truck was standing on the side of the highway. The tempo traveller hit the truck from behind,” Anshu Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (Haveri), said.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary and the injured have been admitted to Haveri Government Hospital, he said.