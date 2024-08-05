Hyderabad: 118 applications received at Prajavani program

Hyderabad: A total of 118 applications were received by authorities under the weekly Prajavani program at GHMC on Monday. Commissioner Amrapali Kata who received the pleas at the headoffice directed the authorities to focus on resolving issues at the earliest.

Apart from the requests received through the phone-in program, 43 requests were received at the headoffice with the highest -23- related to town planning. A total of 75 applications were received in six zones under GHMC. Of that, 46 were received from Kukatpally, 13 from Khairatabad, six from Secunderabad, five from Serilingampally, three from Charminar zone and two from LB Nagar zone.

Additional Commissioners Nalini Padmavathy, Srivastava, Satyanarayana, Yadagiri Rao, Geeta Radhika, Additional CCPs Gangadhar, Pradeep, SNDP were participated in this program.