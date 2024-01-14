Hyderabad: 13-year-old boy falls to death while flying kites

The child Shiva Kumar, who was studying in eighth standard in a local government school was flying kites on his building along with his friends.
Hyderabad: A 13 year old boy died after falling from a building at Nagole in Uppal on Saturday.
The group later moved on to the adjoining building in neighbourhood where he saw a dog and got afraid.
“Panicked over noticing the dog Shivakumar jumped from the balcony and landed on the asbestos roof of a neighbouring house . He sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment in the night,” said Nagole police.
A case is registered.