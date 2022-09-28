Hyderabad: 14 persons arrested for rioting over land dispute at Mamidpally

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:44 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Fourteen persons were arrested on Wednesday by the Pahadishareef police in connection with a clash between two groups that took place over a land related issue at Mamidpally on Tuesday.

The two groups had clashed over a land at Mamidpally during which stones were pelted and vehicles burnt. “Two persons Dr.Vinay and Punjala Shashwanth, have some disputes over the land and had engaged some unsocial elements to take possession of land. When the group went there, the villagers of Mamidpally attempted to stop them resulting in a clash. Two cases were booked,” said the Pahadishareef police.

The police who had reached the spot on information, arrested 14 persons on Tuesday night and they were produced before the court and remanded. Efforts are on to nab the other absconding persons.

Meanwhile the police pickets have been posted in the Mamidpally area to prevent any trouble.