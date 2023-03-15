Hyderabad: 19th edition of CTW, Triangular sports meet 2023 commences at MCEME

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: The XIXth edition of Inter Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Triangular Sports Meet 2023 commenced at Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Wednesday.

The chief guest for the curtain raiser, Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant MCEME & Colonel Commandant Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (EME), declared the Games open and advised the young Gentlemen Cadets to play with camaraderie and sportsmanship befitting the spirit and ethos of the Indian Army.

The opening ceremony of the Games showcased Malkhamb performance by Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) Centre and Gatka performance by Sikh artists displaying their skill and talent in a show exuding performance and precision.

CTW, MCEME Secunderabad, a premier training institution of the Indian Army, is playing host to CTW College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune and CTW, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), MHOW for this year’s edition of Triangular Sports Meet which has teams competing in various disciplines including Hockey, Volleyball and Tennis.