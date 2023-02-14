Hyderabad: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief visits MCEME

The Army Commander was briefed by Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME on the entire spectrum of training activities being undertaken at MCEME.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General, General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, Ajai Kumar Singh on Tuesday visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad.

The Army Commander was briefed by Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME on the entire spectrum of training activities being undertaken at MCEME, the best practices followed at the premiere training institution, innovative training methodologies and other unique initiatives, a press release said.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief visited various faculties, where he evinced keen interest in the state-of-the-art training labs and the various field army oriented projects in niche domains undertaken by MCEME. The General Officer appreciated the high standards of training at MCEME and complimented the faculty and staff for their enormous contribution towards the same.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief felicitated one Junior Commissioned Officer and two other Ranks of MCEME with GOC-in-C commendation cards for their exemplary professionalism and commitment in all facets of training.