Hyderabad: 2-month-old baby kidnapped by couple rescued

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: A two-month-old baby girl who was kidnapped by a couple at Falaknuma early on Thursday was rescued by the police within a few hours. The couple, along with the woman’s sister, was arrested. The suspects were identified as Syed Sahil (19), his wife Zabeen Fatima (19) and her sister Fatima (23), all residents of Vattepally.

According to the police, the trio kidnapped two-month-old Mariyam while she was asleep on the pavement near Farooqnagar bus station. “Around 2 am, the trio came in an autorickshaw and kidnapped the baby from the spot while her parents were asleep,” said R Devender, SHO (Falaknuma). When the parents woke up, they found the child missing and alerted the police.

Three teams including a technical team were formed by the police who immediately examined CCTV camera footage from the area and tracked down the autorickshaw. Later the house of the suspects was identified and the child was rescued. The baby was later handed over to the parents. On questioning, the suspects told the police that they wanted to adopt the child since Sahil and Zabeen did not have children.

