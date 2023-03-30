Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad 224 Grams Of Gold Seized From Passenger At Rgi Airport

Hyderabad: 224 grams of gold seized from passenger at RGI Airport

The passenger who arrived by a flight from Dubai via Muscat had concealed two gold rods weighing around 224 grams in the handle of a trolley bag

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 30 March 23
Hyderabad: 224 grams of gold seized from passenger at RGI Airport
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, caught a passenger who was allegedly smuggling gold and seized 224 grams of gold from him.

The passenger who arrived by a flight from Dubai via Muscat on Thursday had concealed two gold rods weighing around 224 grams in the handle of a trolley bag. The value of the gold is around Rs 13.72 lakhs, the customs officials said.

Further investigation is on.

Related News

Latest News