Hyderabad: 224 grams of gold seized from passenger at RGI Airport

Hyderabad: The Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, caught a passenger who was allegedly smuggling gold and seized 224 grams of gold from him.
The passenger who arrived by a flight from Dubai via Muscat on Thursday had concealed two gold rods weighing around 224 grams in the handle of a trolley bag. The value of the gold is around Rs 13.72 lakhs, the customs officials said.
Further investigation is on.