Hyderabad airport to have exclusive lounge services by Encalm Hospitality

Encalm Hospitality Private Limited will operate two lounges at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Encalm Hospitality Private Limited, pioneers in providing premium airport experiences, will operate two lounges at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

Spread over 7072 sft of floor space, the international lounge located at E Level International Terminal of the airport can accommodate 165 guests at the same time. The domestic lounge, located at E Level Domestic, has a seating capacity of 195 and is spread over a floor space of 8332 sft.

Both these lounges have contemporary elements, keeping in mind the needs of the traveller and have features like Lounge Bay, Live Station, and Dining Area and bars.

Travelers can enjoy a buffet and ample seating arrangements for work and rest. Furthermore, to address the needs of the customers, separate shower areas have been allotted at the lounges.