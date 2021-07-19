Hyderabad: 30 lost phones handed over to owners

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: The IT cell of the Hyderabad City Police traced 30 mobile phones which were lost over a period of time and handed it back to the owners.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar handed over the mobile phones to the owners at his office on Monday. The owners had lodged complaints about the loss of the gadget on the Hawk Eye application of the Telangana police. The complaints were forwarded to the IT cell of the Hyderabad police.

“So far, the IT cell tracked down 535 mobile phones and we have returned them to the owners,” said Anjani Kumar.

