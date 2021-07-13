Hyderabad police tracks 66 lost mobile phones, returns them to owners

Special team comprising five inspectors under the guidance of ACP Charminar collected the details of the missing/lost mobile phones and tracked them.

By | Published: 9:04 pm 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: The South Zone police traced 66 mobile phones and handed it over to the owners on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the mobile phones had gone missing at crowded places and after noticing an increase in the number of such complaints, a special team was formed.

“The special team comprising five inspectors under the guidance of ACP Charminar collected the details of the missing/lost phone mobiles and tracked them. The phones have been returned to the owners,” Anjani Kumar said.

The Bahadurpura police traced 30 mobile phones followed by Hussainialam (15), Madannapet (9), Kamatipura (8), Kalapather (3) and Charminar (1).

The police asked the people to register complaints of mobile phones missing on Hawkeye applications of the Telangana police and furnish all the details to help them trace the mobile phones.

The Hyderabad police regularly conducts a programme and hands over the mobile phones to the owners after tracking them.