Hyderabad: 30 year old man dies in road accident at Langer Houz

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:39 AM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: A 30 year old man died in a road accident at Langer Houz on Monday night.

Yousuf, a resident of First Lancer was going on a two wheeler along with his friend Aslam around 1 a.m from Mehdipatnam to Attapur when a garbage van coming in wrong direction hit their bike near PVNR pillar no 60.

“Yousuf and Aslam fell on the road from the bike and sustained injuries. Yousuf died on the spot while Aslam was shifted to hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” said Langer Houz police.

A case is booked and the van driver taken into custody.