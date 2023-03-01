| Hyderabad 38 Year Old Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Playing Badminton

Hyderabad: 38-year-old man dies of cardiac arrest while playing badminton

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:37 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man died, reportedly of cardiac arrest, while playing badminton at Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium in Lalapet on Tuesday late evening.

Parmesh Yadav, a private employee survived by wife and children used to regularly play cricket and badminton after returning from office.

According to police, Parmesh was playing badminton in the indoor stadium with some friends when he complained of chest pain and collapsed.

“His friends rushed to his rescue and tried to shift him to the hospital, but he had died by then,” police said adding that doctors suspect he died of cardiac arrest.

The family has raised no suspicion over his death. The Lalaguda police are investigating.