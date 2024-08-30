Hyderabad: 39th Senior Officers’ Study Period (SOSP) concludes at College of Air Warfare

The SOSP was attended by 21 officers of the rank of Air Commodore and equivalent from the three services.

Hyderabad: The College of Air Warfare (CAW) Secunderabad, conducted the 39th Senior Officers’ Study Period (SOSP) from August 19 to 30. The SOSP was attended by 21 officers of the rank of Air Commodore and equivalent from the three services.

The course, designed on various aspects pertaining to national security, served as a useful forum for scholarly interaction and gaining fresh insight into contemporary issues of geopolitical and military significance.

Guest speakers with impeccable credentials in their respective fields enlightened the course participants on diverse topics. Air Marshal PK Vohra, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command, presided over the Valedictory Function.