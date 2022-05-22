Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy drowns in sump at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A four year-old boy died after falling in an open sump at Gachibowli on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Kondella Meganath, aged four years, lived along with his family at Vattinagulapally village in Gachibowli. On Saturday evening, the boy went out to play along with a few friends.

“The children went to play at an open plot located a little away from the Meganath’s house. The boy went near the water sump located in the plot and slipped into it,” said Gachibowli sub inspector, T Subramanyam.

The family members who came to know about it immediately rushed to the spot and pulled out the boy from the seven feet deep sump. He was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

