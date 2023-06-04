Hyderabad: 9th Nizam offers floral tributes to Mir Osman Ali Khan on his death anniversary

Hyderabad: Raunaq Yar Khan, the designated ninth Nizam of Hyderabad, paid a visit to the grave of seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan and Masjid-e- Jodi King Kothi on Sunday on the occasion of his death anniversary and offered floral tributes.

Claiming to represent 4,500 direct descendants of Asaf Jahi dynasty, the Majlis-E-Sahebzadagan Society had designated Raunaq Yar Khan as the ninth Nizam.

It is for the first time after being designated as the ninth Nizam that, Raunaq Yar Khan had visited the grave of his grandfather at the Masjid e Jodi at King Kothi. Along with him Prince Ameer Ali Jah and other family members were present.

