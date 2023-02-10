Nawab Raunaq Khan designated as 9th Nizam of Hyderabad

Last month, Azmet Jah was anointed as the successor of eight titular Nizam, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, who passed away in Turkey.

Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Nawab Raunaq Khan

Hyderabad: Claiming to represent 4,500 direct descendants of Asaf Jahi dynasty, the Majlis-E-Sahebzadagan Society on Friday announced its decision to designate Nawab Raunaq Khan, one of the descendants of the royal family, as 9th Nizam of Hyderabad, in place of Prince Azmet Jah.

However, Majlis-E-Sahebzadagan Society in a statement issued to the media today, charged Azmet Jah of being silent toward his responsibilities to the extended Royal family, unspecified absence from Hyderabad and remaining incommunicado with the members of family, and added, “his not taking over the responsibilities of Asaf Jahi Dynasty prompted us to chose the best alternative amongst the Royal family.”

The statement read, “The Majlis E Shabzadegan Society (The Society comprises over 4500 Shabzada & Shabzadi (Direct Descendants of Nizam) & Umra (Nobles of Nizam) reached a consensus of choosing Raunaq Yar Khan as IXth Nizam of Hyderabad’s Asaf Jahi Dynasty as Prince Azmet Jah went incommunicado & failed to take-up responsibilities of the Hyderabad’s Asif Jah Dynasty.”

The Society also announced that a grand coronation ceremony would soon follow where the extended Royal family and the citizens of Hyderabad would be invited. “Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan had been quite vocal about the heritage and has often represented heritage, tehzeeb, legacy of Hyderabad,” the statement read.

It also said that properties, articles, and many other belongings of the Nizams have been lying in state of neglect, across the world and there wasn’t any proper designated individual to take up the responsibilities.

Sahebzada Mohd Moizuddin Khan, General Secretary, Majlis-E- Shabzadegan Society said “The reason of choosing Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan is, he being connected to Hyderabad and he is one of the most recognized faces of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty in Hyderabad.”