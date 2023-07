Hyderabad: Aasya Foundation organises Walkathon at Jalavihar

The event was aimed at creating awareness about the environment and providing scholarships to Class 6 government students in honour of Dr. APJ Abdul kalam

Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: Aasya Foundation organized its annual Walkathon – Walk for Nature at Jalavihar on Sunday. The event was aimed at creating awareness about the environment and providing scholarships to Class 6 government students in honour of Dr. APJ Abdul kalam.

Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and Forum for a better Hyderabad president M Veda Kumar took part in the event. Students from Oxford Grammar High School also participated.

