Hyderabad: Absconding cashier surrenders in court

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events for the Vanasthalipuram bank theft case, Praveen Kumar, the bank cashier who allegedly vanished with Rs.22.53 lakh last week, surrendered before a court in Hayathnagar on Monday.

He was later remanded in judicial custody and subsequently shifted to the Central Prison in Cherlapally.

Kumar had left the bank with the cash on May 10 and was absconding. He left the bank by taking permission from the chief manager that he was going out to buy medicines for stomach pain. As he did not return and the cash was found missing, bank officials lodged a complaint with the Vanasthalipuram police, who booked a case against Praveen Kumar and took up investigation.

Kumar had also sent contradictory messages to the bank officials, first saying he had taken the cash after he suffered losses in cricket betting and the next day, contradicted it in a selfie -video, saying he did not steal the money.