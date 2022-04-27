Hyderabad: ACB books case against ex-CPO

Published Date - 09:14 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau has booked a case of disproportionate assets against P.Venkata Narayana, a former Chief Planning Officer in Peddapalli.

Officials in a press release said Venkata Narayana had allegedly acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. Recent searches have revealed that the suspended officer had amassed property worth Rs.2.4 crore.

Further verification of additional assets is underway, officials said.

