Hyderabad: ACB nab Commercial Taxes dept official accepting Rs. 2 lakh bribe

The officer Sridhar Reddy, State Tax Officer (Deputy Commercial Tax Officer) Commercial Taxes Department allegedly demanded bribe from a businessman Srikanth, to finalize the audit of his firm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 July 2024, 05:54 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An official of State Commercial Taxes Department was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from a businessman.

The officer Sridhar Reddy, State Tax Officer (Deputy Commercial Tax Officer) Commercial Taxes Department allegedly demanded bribe from a businessman Srikanth, to finalize the audit of his firm and close the notice issued to him by the department. The businessman had approached the ACB and made a complaint. A case was registered and the official was trapped red handed on Wednesday.

Sridhar Reddy was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally, Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.