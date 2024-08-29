Hyderabad: ACB nabs Asst. Registrar in draft case

The bribe amount was recovered from him. The officer was produced before the special court for ACB cases for remanding in judicial custody.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 04:54 PM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught B Srinivasa Raju, the Assistant Registrar at Office of Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on charges of demanding and accepting bribe on Thursday.

The ACB officials said Srinivasa Raju had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.1 lakh from the complainant for showing official favour i.e., show favour in cases filed by the Navabharat Co-operative Urban Bank Limited against the complainant and his friend.

Further probe is on in the case.