Hyderabad: ACB nabs official for demanding, accepting bribe

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday caught an official at the Assistant Pension Payment Office, Nampally when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a woman.

The officer, Ralli Venkata Satya Naga Prasad, a senior accountant at the office of the Assistant Pension Payment had demanded Rs 10,000 from Ayesha Siddiqua for processing bills pertaining to her parents who passed away recently.

“Naga Prasad performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. On a complaint, he was trapped while accepting the bribe at his office. He was arrested and is being produced before the court,” an ACB press release said.