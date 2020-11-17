Hyderabad: ACP held in bribe case gets conditional bail

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: A local court here on Tuesday granted conditional bail to former Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police Yelmakuri Narasimha Reddy, who was arrested in connection with a disproportionate assets case in September.

The court granted the bail stating that he should appear at the office of ACB every three days. Before arresting Reddy, the ACB had conducted raids at 25 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh leading to unearthing of properties allegedly belonging to him in Anantapur of AP, Madhapur and Hafeezpet etc., in the city.

