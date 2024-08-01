Hyderabad: Actor Rajasekhar cites his displeasure over GHMC’s negligence

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajasekhar posted that despite repeated complaints, the GHMC authorities have not taken any initiative to address the issue.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 1 August 2024, 05:49 PM

Hyderabad: Actor Rajasekhar has expressed his displeasure over the negligence of the GHMC regarding a drainage leak near Ashwini Heights, Road No. 70, Jubilee Hills.

He has tagged GHMC Chairperson, the GHMC official account, and City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, requesting them to look into the matter and take necessary action.

Rajasekhar’s post highlights the ongoing issue and the need for prompt action from the authorities.

There has been a drainage leak at Ashwini heights, Road no 70, Jubilee Hills, 500033 since ages.

We have been speaking to @GHMCOnline to fix it, which hasn’t been done yet.

Requesting @CommissionrGHMC @gadwalvijayainc @GHMCOnline to please, immediately look into it. pic.twitter.com/IXK8MrumZE — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) July 29, 2024