Hyderabad Airport issues advisory ahead of festive weekend

With the festive fervor and a long weekend ahead, authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure smooth passenger movement to and from the airport.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:35 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of two events – Ganesh Nimarjan and Eid Milad-un-Nabi – which are being celebrated on Thursday.

With the festive fervor and a long weekend ahead, authorities are taking proactive measures to ensure smooth passenger movement to and from the airport.

The airport has urged people to plan their commute accordingly.

Authorities at RGIA anticipate a surge in passenger traffic due to the convergence of these two important events. This influx of travelers is expected to lead to longer wait times for transportation services to and from the airport.

However, to mitigate these potential inconveniences, the airport asked passengers to make use of wide range of transportation available to reach.