Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited logo launched

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: As Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to lay the foundation for the Airport Express Metro on December 9, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) launched the logo of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML).

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy shared the newly launched logo on Twitter.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy shared the newly launched logo on Twitter.

The project, which will be 31 kilometres long, will connect the IT hub at Mindspace Junction and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. It will be taken up at an expenditure of Rs 6,250 crore as a State government-owned project.

The Airport Express Metro Corridor will take off from Raidurg Metro terminal station at Mindspace Junction, pass through Biodiversity Junction, Khajaguda road and touch Nanakramguda junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

There is a dedicated Metro Rail Right of Way (RoW) in the ORR and the Airport Express Metro Corridor will be taken to RGIA through this dedicated RoW of ORR.