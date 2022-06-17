Hyderabad airport wins award for ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:01 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), a GMR-led consortium, on Friday said the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) was adjudged having the ‘Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia’ at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022. The airport has also progressed in its overall ranking, moving from 64th position in 2021 to 63rd position in 2022 in the World’s Top 100 Airport league.

Additionally, RGIA bagged the second rank for the Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia 2022; third rank for Best Airport in India and South Asia 2022; fourth rank in Cleanest Airport in India and South Asia 2022; and the sixth rank in the Best Regional Airport in Asia 2022 categories.

The trophy was presented to RGIA officials at a ceremony at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Paris, France, according to a press release.