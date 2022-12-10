Hyderabad among most affordable residential markets: JLL India

New Delhi: Affordability level to buy housing properties is estimated to have declined this year across seven major cities due to the rise in mortgage and property rates, property consultant JLL India said recently.

The affordability index in all seven cities, except Mumbai, is in a comfortable zone. Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad are expected to remain the most affordable residential markets.

The consultant released its ‘Home Purchase Affordability Index’ (HPAI) which signifies whether a household earning an average annual income (at an overall city level) is eligible for a housing loan on a property in the city, at the prevailing market price. It has derived this index through a combination of variables which include home loan interest rates, average household income, and price of the residential apartment.

The HPAI is the ratio of the average household income to the eligible household income. Eligible household income is defined as the minimum income that a household should earn in order to qualify for a home loan on a 1,000 square feet apartment at the prevailing market price.

A value of 100 means that a household has exactly enough income to qualify for the loan. A value less than 100 implies that an average household does not have enough income to qualify for a housing loan.

A value of more than 100 implies that an average household has more than enough income to qualify for a home loan.

According to the report, Kolkata, with an estimated value of 193, is the most affordable residential market among the top seven cities, followed by Pune (183) and Hyderabad (174), Bengaluru (168), Chennai (162), Delhi (125) and Mumbai (92).

“In 2022, affordability gains have been slightly mitigated as inflationary pressures have caused developers to pass on the rise in input costs to the buyers, demand has supported price increases and the RBI’s repo rate hikes have resulted in higher home loan costs,” the consultant pointed out.

Samantak Das, Chief Economist, and Head of Research at JLL India, said, “The affordability score is a stepping stone for developers and other stakeholders toward strategic decision-making around project activity, pricing decisions, and other relevant parameters that could impact the affordability quotient of a prospective homebuyer.”

Longer loan tenures and pricing deals will be likely measures from stakeholders to keep buyers’ affordability levels within comfort, Das added.