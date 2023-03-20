| Hyderabad Apf Inaugurates New Veda Patasala Built With Rs 3 Crore In Shameerpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 AM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic arm of Aurobindo Pharma, inaugurated and dedicated Vedasadanam Block to Sri Sankara Gurukula Veda Patasala located in Shameerpet, Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

Noticing the rising demand of admissions and the student strength in Sri Sankara Gurukula Veda Patasala, the APF constructed a new Veda Patasala named as ‘Vedasadanam Block’ with a CSR fund of Rs 3 crore.

Spread across a total built up area of 21,063 sft, the block consists of 30 full-fledged classrooms and can impart Vedic education up to 300 students in a single term.

The inaugural event was attended by Guru & Mentor Dr. Sri Ranganji, Supreme Court Judges Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice Pamidighantam Narasimha, Sachidananda Saraswati Swamiji, Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri Dr. G Sateesh Reddy and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Non–Executive Chairman, K Ragunathan, among others.

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Director K Nityananda Reddy said, “We admire the dedication and contribution made by the Sri Sankara Gurukula Veda Patasala to the society and are delighted to dedicate the new patasala block to the trust and be part of their significant journey.”