Hyderabad: ASCI to organise inter-college management fest on April 8, 9

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Administrative Staff College of India. Source: Twitter/ASCIMEDIA

Hyderabad: Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), PGDM programme, is organizing an inter-college management fest- Pinnacle’22 on April 8 and 9.

The programme has several sub-events, competitions, fun-events over two days and a cultural evening with a DJ troupe. The participants can grab prizes, coupons and certificates besides an opportunity to win the best manager prize with trophy and cash prize, according to a press release.

The ASCI has invited UG and PG students to register for Pinnacle’22 on or before April 7. For more details, they can visit ascipgdm.in and for registration, can visit the link https://forms.gle/V31FRHnyaqp47xrU8 or contact Atish (91 90881 41136) or Naveen (91 6290 868 054).

The ASCI PGDM recently organized a workshop titled Arambhon ‘How to Start a Start-up’, bringing in academia and industry together.

