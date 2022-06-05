Hyderabad: Bansilalpet stepwell may be inaugurated on Independence Day

Hyderabad: The restoration of the Bansilalpet stepwell is underway at a brisk pace and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials plan to inaugurate it on Independence Day.

Garbage, silt and debris — accumulated over the years in the stepwell — have been cleared and plans are underway to develop the place into a tourist attraction. The task of restoring the stepwell was not an easy one, a GHMC official said. “Teams of workers were deployed and earthmovers used to clear tonnes of garbage. Heavy vehicles were deployed to transport the waste, and the clean-up lasted several weeks,” he said.

While executing the restoration works, preserving the heritage was of utmost priority. “Even the lime inside the well was tested before taking up structural alterations. Ready-mix with a similar lime concentration was used while restoring it,” he said.

The process also involved methods to recharge the groundwater table, with GHMC officials saying that the groundwater condition of the area had already improved. Apart from widespread appreciation from citizens and environmental activists, the initiative to restore the stepwell was also lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Rainwater Project, a social enterprise headed by Kalpana Ramesh in association with the GHMC, executed the restoration works. An experiential learning programme at the water body was also organised in May, which saw over 200 entries from schools for the sketching and photography competitions.