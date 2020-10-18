Hyderabad: Bars, pubs told to ensure Covid tests for entire staff

Eateries, bars and pubs have been registering significant increase in their customers

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: With almost all major establishments including bars and restaurants operating in full strength across Hyderabad, the Health Department on Sunday urged the managements to ensure workers employed with them undergo Covid-19 tests at least once a week.

Eateries, bars and pubs have been registering significant increase in their customers. Almost all of them provide an air-conditioned ambience, which also increases the risk of spread of Covid-19 infection.

“We urge the managements of commercial establishments to send employees to the nearest government facility for Covid-19 tests. We are providing the tests free of cost and they are welcome to send employees for testing. Employees from such establishments must have negative Covid-19 certificates,” Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

Sanitising all inundated areas

Hyderabad: The Health Department requested the Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials to conduct widespread sanitisation drive to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks in the flood-affected areas of GHMC.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the MA&UD officials, especially teams from NDRF and Fire Department had conducted sanitising of public areas with Sodium Hypochlorite. The department now had adequate quantity of this solution, so that sanitising activity could be taken up across the city or at least in places that were most affected by flooding, said Dr Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .