Hyderabad-based A-Eye.ai brings solutions for traffic management, security and toll gate management

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: Putting technology to solve societal problems, city-based A-Eye.ai has used camera vision technology to evolve products that come handy in traffic management, security management at hotels, IT Parks and housing societies and also help the toll operators in optimising their revenue stream.

Coming back from a Covid hit in the last two years, the company is now looking to offer its traffic solutions to other States apart from Telangana, where it is already implementing the solutions in 24 districts, said its Founder Uttam Byragoni.

Among others, it created software to read the number plates of vehicles. It is deploying the solutions for Telangana State Police for traffic management. Apart from reading the number plate, A-Eye can tell if a two wheeler driver is using a helmet or not, triple riding, driving in the wrong direction and also tell the class (type) of vehicle. A-Eye software also helped pinpoint the speed of the car in the Biodiversity flyover’s accident — speed of 105 kmph. This put an end to ill-informed debates on the structural design.

It worked with the Traffic police and recently has been awarded to implement the software solutions in 24 districts. It has already been completed in 20 districts. Our software can be used with all cameras. “The data of traffic violators is accessible to the police. The intention of setting cameras is to bring awareness across the State about the need to follow traffic rules,” he said.

It also made the manual entry of vehicle numbers at select hotels and IT establishments. The A-Eye enabled cameras capture the number plate data and present them on to a dashboard. It could cull out details of past visits and exits too, he said adding that the accuracy has increased manifold compared to manual entry of the details.

Other use cases include identifying the vehicles belonging to a housing society and lifting the boom barrier automatically. “We have developed a use case of the toll operators too. Our solution will capture the front and side profiles of the vehicle and allow the operator to know the class of the vehicle. It can identify 18 classes of vehicles. This information is vital for them to ensure that they collect the toll as per the vehicle class,” he said.

“We have done a pilot on a busy road and recorded the speed of five lakh vehicles and submitted the data to officials. This will help in understanding the traffic movements, the average speeds, the grey spots if any and make changes accordingly,” said Byragoni.