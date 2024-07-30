| Hyderabad Based Be Gets Who Prequalification For Its Polio Vaccine

30 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Biological E. Limited (BE) on Tuesday announced that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has granted Pre-qualification (PQ) status to their novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), which means that the vaccine meets WHO standards of vaccine quality, safety and efficacy standards.

The nOPV2, which is the 10th pre-qualified vaccine of BE, is next-generation live, attenuated oral vaccine that significantly reduces the risk of circulating vaccine-derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreaks and is aimed at immunisation in countries that are affected by cVDPV2 outbreaks, a press release said.

The persistent threat of circulating vaccine-derived Poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreaks can be tackled with the use of nOPV2 as the vaccine of choice. With its improved genetic stability, nOPV2 has a significantly decreased chance of seeding new outbreaks in low-immunity environments, the release said.

Mahima Datla, MD, Biological E. Limited, said: “This vaccine has been specifically designed to address concerns about Vaccine-Associated Paralytic Polio (VAPP), which has occurred in approximately 2 to 4 cases per million births with the traditional OPV due to the vaccine virus reverting to a virulent form.”