AIG study finds Corbevax to be effective in providing immunity from Covid-19

The study that was carried out among 250 healthcare workers and was published on December 14 in ‘Vaccines’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:48 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: In a ground breaking study, researchers from the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) have demonstrated that Corbevax vaccine, developed by Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited, can be a very effective booster dose capable of providing immunity from Covid-19 for a long time.

The study that was carried out among 250 healthcare workers and was published on December 14 in ‘Vaccines’, an international peer-reviewed online science journal, has provided evidence of enhanced immunity and reduced infections among individuals who received the heterologous booster Corbevax after study participants received the first two doses of Covishield.

“The study was done on 250 healthcare workers who received two doses of Covishield as the primary vaccine regimen not more than 6 months ago. The aim of the study was to determine how a different vaccine platform like Corbevax will impact the immune response especially in context of the Omicron variant. Interestingly, out study also showed that Corbevax booster shot was also providing immunity from Omicron variants,” founder Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, while presenting the study findings on Friday, said.

None of the 250 participants had any adverse events following the administration of Corbevax booster dose. “The study has made it clear that Corbevax is very safe booster shot. The vaccine also had the ability to provide significant levels of immunity and antibody response at 30 days and then at 90 days,” he said.

The results demonstrated that heterologous booster with Corbevax elicited better memory cell responses in individuals and the levels didn’t decrease at 90 days compared to the homologous group.