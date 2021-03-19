Hyderabad-based Docco360 to expand globally

e-health platform helps patients consult with health experts in homeopathy, ayurveda and unani

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based MindVera Tech Labs, a technology startup that owns and operates Docco360, a web and mobile health application, connecting patients with holistic health specialists, is strengthening its base in India and reach globally. The application that runs on both iOS and Android facilitates scheduling appointments, conducting video consultations, ordering medicines and enabling digital payments. More than 2,500 patients have used the application so far and the numbers are growing every month.

Docco360 provides health experts in homeopathy, ayurveda, unani and nutrition to enhance their professional reach and engage with their patients. All the specialists on the platform are from India while the patients are from India as well as the US and other countries with predominant Indian diaspora.

Srikanth Nampally, co-founder, Docco360, told Telangana Today, “We are planning to reach users in Europe, Australia and New Zealand and onboard health specialists from abroad soon. The doctors are given a platform to access the historical data, which works as a library of cases, diseases, and success stories.”

During the lockdown, the team went an extra mile by going to doctors to pick the medicine and deliver to patients personally as courier services were impacted.

Unmet need

When Raghu Gandluri, co-founder, Docco360 realised how his parents were unable to consult with their ayurvedic doctor in Hyderabad, when they were visiting the USA, he knew exactly what the holistic healthcare industry was missing – a platform to connect virtually.

Be it a highly globalised country where people are always on the go or a pandemic-hit world where virtual medication is a must, it is important to be able to get in touch with ones doctors in a way that can remove the geographic barriers. This led to a platform where finding the doctor’s schedule, fixing an appointment, uploading pictures or records, making a payment, video consultation, and getting prescription and medicines became possible.

“Patients can now conveniently consult homeopaths, ayurvedic doctors, and nutritionists from the comfort of their home with few clicks on their mobile phone,” Nampally added.

Scaling up

Docco360’s doctor network has an initial team of over 30 specialists including 10 ayurvedic doctors, 17 homeopathy doctors, two nutritionists and a unani specialist. These specialists treat over 30 seasonal, common, and chronic diseases including asthma, allergies, arthritis and diabetes, and provide diet counselling, address female health issues, skin diseases, obesity, ulcers, paralysis and more. Moreover, the specialists speak Indian languages to cater to the broad user base globally.

The company plans to raise funds in the second half of 2021 to a tune of Rs 1.5 crore to meet its expansion needs. The company’s technology team is also working on adding more innovative features and capabilities to the platform using artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve the overall experience of both patients and providers.

