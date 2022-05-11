Hyderabad-based Dr Venugopal Rao becomes world’s first Vaastu consultant to get ISO 22301:2019

Published Date - 04:31 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: City-based Vaastu exponent, Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni, became the world’s first Vaastu and Astrology consultant to receive the prestigious ISO 22301:2019 for Business Sustainability and Continuity. He also received the ISO 10002:2018 certification, also a first Vaastu consultant to receive it, a press release said.

The ISO 22301:2019 and ISO 10002:2018 certificates were formally presented by Health Minister T Harish Rao, to Dr Veeramaneni.

Speaking on receiving the certificates, Dr Veeramaneni said, “qualifying for the standards set by ISO is exacting and my experience, everyday learning gained by practicing and the PhD’s I did separately in both Vastu and Astrology, helped me to come out with flying colors.”

A pharma scientist with a Ph.D., in Chemistry, Dr Veeramaneni, had parallel to his career as a research scientist, carried out in-depth study and research of Astrology and Vaastu. This earned him two more PhDs, one in Astrology and another in Vaastu and also the rare distinction of holding three doctorates by an individual.