Hyderabad-based Lala Dawasaz Pvt Ltd marks 120 Years of success and service

The launch coincided with a dealer meet held in the city on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hyderabad: City-based Lala Dawasaz Pvt Ltd, a pioneer and nationally acclaimed leader in the field of Herbal Beauty and Health Care products, is celebrating 120 years of success and service, by launching luxury range of 43 premium specialized beauty care products having specific usage.

Herama Reddy, founder and CEO, Ayurveda One, inaugurated the dealer meet and launched the product range. Rohit Gupta, Managing Director, Lala Dawasaz said that research focused on meeting the needs and desires of its customers has resulted in the company growing from a family shop to an enterprise whose products are available not only across India, but also exported to many countries.