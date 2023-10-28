Hyderabad-based Livlong E-Mobility unveils two electric bicycles

Livlong E-Mobility bicycles are designed to encourage riders to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly commuting solutions in the face of rising fuel costs and traffic congestion.

Published Date - 03:36 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: City-based Livlong E-Mobility has on Saturday announced the launch of its two premium electric bicycle models – Euphoria-LX and Nestor-SX.

The two new electric bicycle models, come loaded with a plethora of top-tier features, including an LCD display, powerful front light, dual disc brakes, and four driving modes. These bicycles can achieve a maximum speed of 25 km/h, making them ideal for urban commutes and leisurely rides.

Euphoria-LX, is equipped with a seven-speed Shimano gear system and features a lightweight 6061 Aluminium Alloy frame. In pedal assist mode, it offers a travel range of 40 to 50 km, making it a practical choice for those seeking a dependable and stylish commuting solution. On the other hand, Nestor-SX boasts an executive look and features a single-speed carbon steel frame. This model provides a travel range of 30 to 40 km in pedal assist mode, ensuring that riders can navigate their daily routines with ease.

Livlong E-Mobility MD, Suresh Palaparti, said, “Livlong E-Mobility emphasizes the ease and convenience of using electric bicycles. These innovative vehicles are also suitable for senior citizens, offering the added advantage of pedal assist mode, reducing stress on the knees. Teenagers and students have also embraced these electric bicycles for their practicality and eco-friendliness.” He added that the company’s mantra is “Do Nothing, just ride an E-bicycle and keep fit and healthy,”

E-bicycles have become increasingly popular for office commutes and casual rides due to their impressive benefits, including zero emissions, zero maintenance costs, and negligible charging expenses