Hyderabad-based man only south-Indian selected for US project

Scheduled from November 26 to December 16, Youth and Civic Engagement – Youth Activism project will allow four participants from India and Pakistan to examine strategies for facilitating youth participation in politics,

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Founder of city-based NGO Youngistaan Foundation, Arun Daniel Yellamaty becomes the only South Indian to be selected for a three-week project in the United States of America that aims to bring together participants from India and Pakistan.

“I am looking forward to all the exchange of learnings and am also very keen on coming back and implementing all that I learn from this project. Thanks to the US Consulate in Hyderabad for this wonderful opportunity,” says Yellamaty.

Also Read Hyderabad: Seminar on Study Abroad at GRIET on November 24

Scheduled from November 26 to December 16, Youth and Civic Engagement – Youth Activism project will allow four participants from both the countries to examine strategies for facilitating youth participation in politics, small business development, civil society expansion, and grassroots engagement.