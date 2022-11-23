Hyderabad: Seminar on Study Abroad at GRIET on November 24

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:30 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Y-Axis in association with Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana is organizing a seminar on Study Abroad at Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology, Bachupally, Hyderabad, on November 24 at 11 am.

The theme of the event is ‘Turning Point, Study abroad : Preparing for Global Careers’ which will give insights on overseas education. Faizul Hassan, Assistant Vice President , Y–Axis coaching will share his views on study abroad with the students of GRIET. Students can clear their doubts with the team of Y-axis at the seminar.

Director Dr.J.N.Murthy, Principal, Dr.J.Praveen, Dean- HSCE, Dr.Jagan and Dean A&A, Prof P.Gopala Krishna, will be part of the session.