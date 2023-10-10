Tuesday, Oct 10, 2023
Out of 450 different teams and participants from over 40 countries, the city based NGO has represented India as top three securing runner-up position and bagging the cash prize of $500

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 10 October 23
Hyderabad-based NGO E-cycl wins International Award for Social Change

Hyderabad: E-cycl, an NGO founded by Hyderabad’s 16-year-old duo Diya Loka and Sahithi Radha, has won the Next Generation Foresight Practitioners: Young Voices award for 2023. Out of 450 different teams and participants from over 40 countries, the city based NGO has represented India as top three securing runner-up position and bagging the cash prize of $500.

Recognizing the efforts of young entrepreneurs driving social change, The Young Voices Award, in collaboration with Next Generation Foresight Practitioners, SOIFuture, and TeachTheFuture, provides a platform for their inspiring work.

Diya and Sahithi, the 11th-graders have joined hands to create a movement that transcends traditional approaches to e-waste management. E-Cycl’s core mission revolves around the organization of e-waste collection drives, reaching out to organizations, schools, colleges, and societies. They have already orchestrated ten successful drives, accumulating a staggering 1000 kg of e-waste.

Beyond mere collection, their endeavors include hosting offline seminars on responsible e-waste disposal, enlightening over a thousand students from grades 6 to 12. These efforts have garnered the support of Meta Open Arts, which sponsored them in the Young Climate Prize, and led to E-Cycl being featured in the renowned Guggenheim Museum in New York City, with sponsorship from The Wall Street Journal.

