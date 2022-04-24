Hyderabad-based Quixy unveils new snap to app feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sun - 24 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based no-code business process automation and app development platform Quixy has introduced a new feature that will enable businesses to quickly develop an app.

The Snap2App feature will allow users to convert any paper-based forms, digital forms, or snaps taken from a whiteboard or even from a simple napkin sketch into fully functional apps with just a few clicks.

With this feature, users no longer have to spend their valuable time capturing data on paper forms and then entering it manually into IT systems. They can just take a snap of the form, upload it into Quixy and instantly convert it into a fully functional application in just a few seconds. They can even add workflow steps required to process the digital form or integrate with other apps, all without writing a single line of code, a press release said.

The Snap2App feature is now available for all Quixy users without any additional cost. Quixy had previously announced the inclusion of offline functionality in its mobile apps and this enables users to run applications without relying on internet connectivity, assuring uninterrupted service.

Founded in 2019 the company now serves clients globally in over fifteen business verticals, each with its own set of needs and use cases.

