Hyderabad-based SKM Technologies gets recognition from HAL

Hyderabad-based SKM Technologies is recognised the 'Best Supplier' by the Aircrafts Division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based SKM Technologies, which is into manufacturing of aerospace and defence components, is recognised the ‘Best Supplier’ by the Aircrafts Division of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), an Government of India enterprise. The company recently opened its 70,000 sq ft new facility at Aerospace Park in Adibatla. SKM makes precision components and assemblies for companies in India and abroad such as Rafael, Pratt & Whitney, Dedienne Aerospace, Dassault Aviation, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Nuclear Fuel Complex, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, DRDO, BDL and others.

The recognition was announced during the valedictory function of ‘Quality Month’ at HAL in Bengaluru. “An assessment was carried out by a sub-committee for all the suppliers with respect to quality parameters. It is an initiative towards encouraging improvement in quality of products” said R Madhaian, Additional General Manager (Quality Control) in a communication to SKM.

Sarita Rathibandla, Managing Director of SKM, received the honour from S Manicka Vasagam, GM of HAL, in Bengaluru. She is probably the only woman entrepreneur in aerospace engineering, defence and missile sectors manufacturing precision components and assemblies in the city. The R and D facility she built in the city was inaugurated in May this year by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO. The facility in three acre was set up with an an investment of Rs 55 crore. The company is hoping to have a turnover of Rs 30 crore this year.

“It is a reward for excellence. We leave no stone unturned to ensure quality products,” Saritha said on the recognition.

“We partnered with BDL for indigenous missiles like Akash, QRSAM and many others which are under R & D. We are also working with HAL in various locations. We have added many high technology, high precision machinery at this plant. We plan to expand as per demand,” she said. With a masters in industrial engineering, Sarita has 20 years work experience. She returned from the US to head her father’s company, Dynamic Tools. It acquired SKM Technologies in 2020 and is now a leading company in aerospace and defence sector, a release said.