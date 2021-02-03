Hyderabad-based space startup inks pact with ISRO

Under the agreement, Skyroot Aerospace can access the facilities and technical expertise available in ISRO centres to proceed with its launch vehicle development programme

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on behalf of the Department of Space (DOS) has entered into a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace, which builds small satellite launch vehicles.

The NDA will enable the company to access the facilities and technical expertise available in ISRO centres to proceed with Skyroot’s launch vehicle development programme.

Skyroot representatives met Dr K Sivan, secretary, DOS and chairman, ISRO and he assured all support to the startup for testing and qualifying its launch vehicle.

R Umamaheswaran, scientific secretary, ISRO, signed the agreement on behalf of DOS and Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO, Skyroot Aerospace signed the agreement from the company side. The NDA was signed in the presence of S Somanath, director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and other senior officials of ISRO/DOS.

